11-Year-Old Critically Injured in Northwest Bakersfield Accident
An 11-year-old girl is being treated for critical injuries after an alleged hit-and-run accident in northwest Bakersfield.
Police say the accident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday as the girl was crossing a street with her mother and a 4-year-old sibling in the area of Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue. The three were reportedly outside the sidewalk when the accident happened.
A suspect vehicle described as a small black SUV with front-end damage was seen heading westbound on Brimhall Road following the collision. Officials say the vehicle and Dhanjibhai Patel, 79, were found near Brimhall and Old Farm roads about thirty minutes after the incident. Patel was later arrested for felony hit-and-run.
Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 5 08:41