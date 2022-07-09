100 Jobs Coming To Kern

If you’re searching for a new job, at lease 100 of them are coming to Kern County thanks to the Eagle Mountain Casino.
Next Thursday, July 14th, Eagle Mountain Casino is hosting a job fair at the Employment Connection in JNO Bakersfield in the city of Porterville. Eagle Mountain is preparing to open it’s new location, which is much larger than the old casino, but there are also jobs related to the construction.
Interviews will be held from 9 until noon, and casino officials are reminding serious applicants to dress properly and bring along your resume and any other documents that may help you land one of the positions.
Applications are also available on line at www.eaglemtncasino.com/careers
– Tony Lee