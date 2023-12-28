KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

1 Dead: Shots Fired Between Two Brothers And Their Sister

Share
A 23-year-old Florida woman was fatally shot by her teenage brother, who was then shot by his older brother, in a dispute over Christmas gifts.

Police say the victim’s 14-year-old brother was upset that his older brother, age 15, was getting more gifts during a holiday shopping trip on Sunday.

The fighting continued after they arrived at their grandmother’s home that night, where the 14-year-old pulled a gun and threatened to shoot his brother before shooting the sister in the chest.

The older brother then pulled a handgun of his own and shot the 14-year in the stomach before ditching the gun and fleeing the scene.

The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.  Prosecutors have not determined if he will be charged as an adult.

The 15-year-old was arrested charged with attempted murder and evidence tampering.

Trending

1

States Reject Some Personalized License Plates
2

More Anti Gun Legislation Considered
3

Meth Uncovered Hidden In Jalapeno Sauce
4

Eagle Mtn New Year's Bash
5

CAR THEFTS AT MECHANICS PARKING LOT MAY DRIVE FANS AWAY