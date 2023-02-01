Young Athlete Dies From Heart Attack During Rodeo

Courtesy Redding Rodeo

A 14 year old North Carolina boy rode a bull at a rodeo for the very first time in his life… but tragedy struck and it was also his last ride.

Rodeo officials and family members say Denim Bradshaw suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Stokes County Director of Emergency Services Brandon Gentry says the teen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

This tragedy comes on the heels of another sports figure who suffered cardiac arrest while participating in the sport that he loved. It was just one month ago that National Football League player Damar Hamlin was rushed from the field to a hospital after receiving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation when he fell during a play and didn’t get up.

Hamlin survived the event, thanks to fast reaction by coaches and medical personnel, but other sports players did not survive such events prompting sports and medical officials to take a stronger look at the issue of young, seemingly healthy athletes suddenly being hit with cardiac arrest.

-Tony Lee