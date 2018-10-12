Yikes! America’s Top-Searched Phobias in 2018

As Halloween quickly approaches, the team at the home security site, YourLocalSecurity.com (YLS), sought to mark this ghoulish holiday by releasing our second-annual report revealing America’s top-searched phobias. After all, people love to be scared.

Our 2017 report showed that the top 5 most-searched phobias in America were the fear of the unknown, fear of the number 13, fear of clowns, fear of (small, pattern-like) holes, and fear of the ocean. This year, we updated our methodology to more accurately reflect the most common fears.

Our 2018 report shows that fear of spiders and fear of people came out on top for the most-searched fears in America. Take a peek at our map below to see what most spooks residents in your state. You’ll probably find that you can relate to at least one of the fears on the list!

Each State’s Top Fear

Alabama

Fear of People (Anthrophobia: morbid fear of social situations)

Alaska

Fear of Needles (Trypanophobia: abnormal fear of injections, blood draws, and needles)

Arizona

Fear of People (Anthrophobia: morbid fear of social situations)

Arkansas

Fear of Thunder (Astraphobia: severe fear of thunderstorms and lightning)

California

Fear of Success (Achievemephobia: fear of living up to—or not living up to—one’s potential)

Colorado

Fear of Bugs (Entomophobia: excessive fear of insects)

Connecticut

Fear of Thunder (Astraphobia: severe fear of thunderstorms and lightning)

Delaware

Fear of Needles (Trypanophobia: abnormal fear of injections, blood draws, and needles)

Florida

Fear of Sleep (Somniphobia: fear or aversion to falling asleep at night)

Georgia

Fear of Heights (Acrophobia: acute or abnormal fear of high places)

Hawaii

Fear of Spiders (Arachnophobia: intense aversion to members of the arachnid family)

