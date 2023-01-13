KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Yellen Tells Congress US Expected To Hit Debt Limit Thursday

Share
Yellen Tells Congress US Expected To Hit Debt Limit Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has notified Congress that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default.

Those measures include delaying some payments in order to provide some headroom to make other payments that are deemed essential, like those for Social Security and debt instruments.

Yellen said Friday that while her department can’t estimate how long extraordinary measures will allow the U.S. to continue to pay the government’s obligations, “it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June.”

Trending

1

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
2

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide
3

Clothing Malfunction ID's Robber
4

Cigarette Companies To Be Billed For Butt Clean-up
5

Death and Destruction Start The New Year