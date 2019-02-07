WWII shipmates reunite 74 years later thanks to a daughter’s Facebook post

For Sue Morse, picking up the mail has become a labor of love. Her dad, Duane Sherman, recently had a big birthday coming up, but as a member of the greatest generation with few shipmates still alive, she knew the mailbox would be empty.

“So I put on my Facebook my dad’s turning 96, he’s a WWII Purple Heart vet and I would like to get some birthday cards to make him feel special,” Morse said.

Did she ever.

“The first day I got 150 letters and I thought that was really cool. The next day they said, ‘Could you pull around back?” Morse said.

One hundred thousand birthday cards now fill up the rooms of her house and a friend’s home. Since Sherman is now legally blind, his daughter and her “card squad” have vowed to read every one of them.

There were letters from veterans and messages of gratitude.

“It moves me to no end,” Sherman said.

