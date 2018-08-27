WOW! Georgian boy solves six Rubik’s cubes under water in one breath

SHENYANG, CHINA - MAY 10: (CHINA OUT) Rubik's cubes that 27-year-old rubik's cube lover Tong Ao'nan used to make portrait of his sweetheart on May 10, 2016 in Shenyang, Liaoning Province of China. Tong Ao'nan, a rubik's cube lover decided to assemble rubik's cubes into portrait of a girl he loved as he viewed jigsaws from rubik's cubes on internet. He spliced a 2.6 meters high and 1.37 meters tall portrait with 840 rubik's cubes to declare to that girl, but unluckily he was rejected. (Photo by VCG)***_***

An 18-year-old student from Georgia solved six Rubik’s Cubes under water in one breath on Friday, in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park Tbilisi.

He said he had been preparing for the underwater challenge for six months, training several hours a day.

“I trained a lot planning to break a record – and to ensure my safety, because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering,” Marchelashvili said afterwards.

