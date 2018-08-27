WOW! Georgian boy solves six Rubik’s cubes under water in one breath

An 18-year-old student from Georgia solved six Rubik’s Cubes under water in one breath on Friday, in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.
Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park Tbilisi.
He said he had been preparing for the underwater challenge for six months, training several hours a day.
“I trained a lot planning to break a record – and to ensure my safety, because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering,” Marchelashvili said afterwards.
To read full story CLICK HERE!