WOW! Georgian boy solves six Rubik’s cubes under water in one breath

SHENYANG, CHINA - MAY 10: (CHINA OUT) Rubik's cubes that 27-year-old rubik's cube lover Tong Ao'nan used to make portrait of his sweetheart on May 10, 2016 in Shenyang, Liaoning Province of China. Tong Ao'nan, a rubik's cube lover decided to assemble rubik's cubes into portrait of a girl he loved as he viewed jigsaws from rubik's cubes on internet. He spliced a 2.6 meters high and 1.37 meters tall portrait with 840 rubik's cubes to declare to that girl, but unluckily he was rejected. (Photo by VCG)***_***

An 18-year-old student from Georgia solved six Rubik’s Cubes under water in one breath on Friday, in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park Tbilisi.

 

He said he had been preparing for the underwater challenge for six months, training several hours a day.

“I trained a lot planning to break a record – and to ensure my safety, because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering,” Marchelashvili said afterwards.

 

 

To read full story CLICK HERE!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A new study shows “NO” safe level of alcohol consumption Church burglar leaves apology note after stealing equipment Bar patrons tackle gunman after being held at gunpoint in parking lot Kids fall asleep in strange places and in weird positions. Man scratches a bunch of lotto tickets until he wins $750,000 Man says his SUV was hit because of Trump bumper sticker
Comments