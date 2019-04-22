“World’s most dangerous bird” attacks and kills its owner in Florida

A large, flightless bird called the world’s “most dangerous” attacked and killed its owner when the man fell on his farm in Florida, authorities said Saturday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s office told CBS affiliate WGFL-TV that a cassowary killed the man Friday on the property near Gainesville, likely using its long claws.

The victim was apparently breeding the birds, which are native to Australia and New Guinea, state wildlife officials said.

“My understanding is that the gentleman was in the vicinity of the bird and at some point fell. When he fell, he was attacked,” Deputy Chief Jeff Taylor told the Gainesville Sun. He said first responders got a call at 10 a.m. Friday and rushed the man to a hospital for trauma care but he died.

