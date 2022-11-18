KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

World Cup Organizers To Ban Alcoholic Beer Sales At Stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar and 12 years after the country first consented to respect FIFA’s commercial partners.

The person says non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

