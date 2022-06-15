Today is World Blood Donor Day, and you’re being asked to take part.
World Blood Donor Day is held on June 14 each year. The event was organized for the first time in 2005 by a joint initiative of the World Health Organization, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood.
Houchin Community Blood Bank is urging you to donate.
Houchin says their blood supply is critically low since the number of donations typically slows in the summer.
One unit saves three lives through the harvesting of plasma, platelets and blood cells.
You can donate at either Houchin location in Bakersfield. Visit hcbb.com for more information or to make an appointment.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 14 07:42