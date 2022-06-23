Working From Home Catching On
Nearly two-thirds of the country wants the government to require companies to have a work-from-home policy.
That’s according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Thursday which reveals Americans would like employers to offer a work-from-home option as a way to protect them against skyrocketing gas prices.
Working from home started in March 2020 with the covid-19 pandemic, and now 76 percent of voters think they work just as well or better in a work-from-home environment.
Employers like Tesla and Goldman Sachs have pushed back against the work-from-home culture.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 23 07:24