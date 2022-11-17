KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Woman’s Carpet Grows Mold, Mushrooms

A Milwaukee mother says she is afraid for her 3 year old baby’s health after  the carpet in her home because so mildewed that mushrooms began growing from it.

Ranisha Jackson she first notice the fungus growing along the baseboards which were covered in black mold. Since then, she says it has gotten even worse and she can’t walk across the room without squishing the plants under her feet.

Jackson said she finally went to the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services for help, but she was told an investigation wouldn’t being until mid-December,  and she doesn’t want to wait that long. She says she’s moving out of the apartment and leaving all of her water-logged possessions behind, fearing the mold is affecting her 3-year-old daughter’s health. 

-Tony Lee

