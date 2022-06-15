Woman who Tried To Teach How To Murder, Jailed
People often write books on something they just finished doing, but rarely does writing such an experience based book result in going to prison for life. But In the case of 71 year old Nancy Brophy, that’s exactly what happened. In fact, Brophy had written two earlier books on the same subject but both of the whizzed over investigators’ heads.
One of her books was called “the wrong lover”, and it was followed by a book called “The Wrong Husband”. But it was her third book that got the attention of the authorities…”How to Murder Your Husband”.
Brophy was arrested and hauled into court, then yesterday, she was convicted of the 4 year old murder of her husband of 26 years to cash in the 1 and a half million dollar life insurance policy she held on him.
– Tony Lee