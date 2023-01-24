KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Woman Files Suit Accusing Mike Tyson Of Rape In Early ’90s

NEW YORK (AP) – A woman has accused former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson of raping her sometime in the early 1990s in a lawsuit filed in Albany, New York.

The woman is suing for $5 million.

She said Tyson raped her in a limousine after she met him at an Albany nightclub and that she has suffered from “physical, psychological and emotional injury” in the years since then. T

he lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

The act gives sexual assault victims a one-year window to file lawsuits over assaults from years ago.

A message seeking comment from Tyson was sent to an agency that has represented him.

 

