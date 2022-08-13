Woman Dead in Central Bakersfield Shooting

A shooting in central Bakersfield has left a woman dead.

Police officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting where they found a woman lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word what led up to the shooting and police say they have no information on a suspect or suspects.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi