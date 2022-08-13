Woman Dead in Central Bakersfield Shooting
A shooting in central Bakersfield has left a woman dead.
Police officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting where they found a woman lying in the road with a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word what led up to the shooting and police say they have no information on a suspect or suspects.
The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi