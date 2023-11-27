Wife Of Congressional Candidate Arrested For Voter Fraud

The wife of an Iowa county supervisor has been found guilty of voter fraud for stuffing the ballot box to help her husband.

Kim Taylor was accused of submitting fraudulent absentee ballots signed with other people’s names during the 2020 election, when her husband, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, made an unsuccessful run for Congress in the Republican primary.

Prosecutors say Taylor also encouraged others to submit fake ballots, telling them they could sign on behalf of people who were not present.

She was convicted on 52 counts, each of which carries a maximum 5-year sentence. Her sentencing has not yet been scheduled.