Who’s helping Democrats in Central Valley House races? Is it the Bay Area liberals?

Democrats’ unprecedented fundraising in Central Valley House races this year is fueled in significant part by the support of well-heeled donors in Silicon Valley and San Francisco. The cash influx has helped boost these Democrats’ visibility and kept them competitive with the GOP incumbents, who can attract big checks from political action committees and other special interests.

But it also has a downside: opening them up to attacks from their Republican opponents that they are aligned with Bay Area liberals rather than their more conservative districts. That association can be damaging for politicians in the Central Valley, where many residents are skeptical of their wealthy neighbors on the other side of the Coastal Range.

“People are always suspicious of money having an interest behind it,” said Professor Thad Kousser, chair of the political science department at the University of California, San Diego.

Democratic challengers Josh Harder, T.J. Cox, Andrew Janz and Jessica Morse have all raised more in itemized donations (donations of $200 or more) from residents of San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties than they have from their own districts, in some cases, colossally more.

