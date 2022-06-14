White Nationalists Jailed For Attempted Riot
Members of a White nationalist group are in jail today after police say they tried to disrupt a Pride parade in Idaho.
31 people from 11 different states were arrested in before they could carry out their plans to start a riot during the celebration of Pride month in Idaho.
Police confiscated written operations plans carried by each of the people in custody, who were all dressed identically and carrying riot gear and smoke bombs.
It’s part of an increase seen lately in hate activities and planned violence across the nation by militia groups and individuals.
-Tony Lee