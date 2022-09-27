White House Tells Airlines: “Stop Hiding Fees!”

What you see may not be what you get…. At least, that’s what the White House is saying when they look at airline prices.

The Joe Biden Administration says tickets may be advertised at one price, but by the time you finish paying additional fees, it could be hundreds of dollars over the advertised price.

The Biden administration is cracking down on hidden airline fees by forcing airlines to list things like baggage fees when they list their prices so passengers can see the real cost of flying.

The proposal will go through a 60 day comment period before final approval, and comments can be submitted on “Regulations.gov”.

-Tony Lee