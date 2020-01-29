White House sent warning letter to Bolton regarding classified information in his new book
Top Secret File Folder
The White House on Wednesday released a letter it sent to former national security adviser John Bolton’s attorney earlier this month warning that his book manuscript “appears to contain significant amounts of classified information” and that some of the information is classified as “TOP SECRET.”
The letter, sent electronically on Jan. 23, was addressed to Bolton’s attorney Charles Cooper and signed by the National Security Council’s Senior Director for Records, Access and Information Security Management Ellen Knight.
On Twitter Wednesday, the president sought to belittle the man he formerly had tasked with leading his national security strategy as a “guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago and now has written a “nasty & untrue book” based on “All Classified National Security.”