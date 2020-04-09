White Forest Nursery

Open regular business hours. Take a walk through our garden!
Contact Info: Eric White
Locations:
300 Morning Drive
Bakersfield, California 93306
United States
Hours:
Special Instructions: To our community, we would like to extend an open invitation to take a peaceful walk through our gardens. Hear the birds chirp, smell the flowers, get some fresh air – it’s a great way to de-stress and feel ‘normal’ again.
And, if you‘re in need of safe at-home projects for your family – we’re open. Planting a garden is a great way to keep active and engaged.
Special Services: With hourly sanitation of public surfaces and 5 acres of open-air, the nursery is a very safe place to shop while observing 6ft social distancing. Please be mindful of social distancing practices when at the nursery and during checkout.
Web Links: www.facebook.com/WhiteForestNurseryBakersfield
Last Updated: 4/9/20