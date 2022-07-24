West Nile Virus Detected in Kern County

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has announced that two confirmed cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Kern County residents.
The announcement came Friday. According to Bakersfield.com, statewide total sits at five cases this year as of Friday, according to data from the California Department of Public Health, with one case each in Kings, Stanislaus and Yolo counties.
Kern County also identified one additional asymptomatic infection during the course of a blood donation. Health officials say a confirmed case requires a positive laboratory result and symptomatic illness.
Mosquitoes spread the West Nile virus, which is particularly common in the summer and early fall.