Well here we go again !…More pain at the pump!!!

The price of gas at the pump is on the rise…..up about a 1.15 a gallon on average in California in the last few weeks… According to GasBuddy the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $6.24, In Kern County it’s about $6.17 a gallon…Sources say several planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues are to blame. Governor Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to allow refineries to begin making winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Stations can start selling winter blend gas November 1st.          BC

