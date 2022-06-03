Water Restrictions Loom Ahead
You might look forward to water use restrictions in the near future as a record long drought ravages California’s water supply. The Central valley where we live is the hardest hit part of the state as lakes and underground reservoirs turn into dry lake beds and empty wells.
Even the 6 million people living in southern California are beginning to complain and plan for water restrictions as the water we send to them from the valley gets in short supply. With little or no rainfall and snow melt, Los Angeles is facing limiting outdoor watering to one or two days a week. Public service announcements are suggesting ways households can cut their water usage and fines are being considered for those who do not comply.
This is the third year in a row that severe water shortages have hit the golden state, while eastern states are drowning in floodwaters.
– Tony Lee