Wasco Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Four On Gang, Drug And Weapon Charges

On June 27, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Deputies from the Wasco Substation were dispatched to the 1800 block of F Street, regarding a brandishing a firearm call. When deputies arrived, they learned the subjects involved were occupying a white four door Dodge Charger and had circulated the area multiple times. After the subjects brandished the firearm, they fled area in the vehicle. Deputies circulated the area and located a vehicle matching the description near the 2400 block of Highway 46. An investigative stop of the vehicle was conducted and revealed it was occupied by three subjects: Justin Pineda Mendez (18), Kevin Madrigal (22), and Adan Acosta (18) all from Wasco, were detained. During the investigation, two (2) firearms were located. Deputies also located numerous Vape Pens and concentrated cannabis indicative to illegal sales.

Mendez, Madrigal, and Acosta were all arrested and booked at the Central Receiving Facility for Exhibiting a Firearm, Criminal Threats, Possession of a large capacity magazine, Concealed Weapon in vehicle, Conspiracy, Carrying a Loaded Firearm by Gang Member, Participation in Criminal Street Gang, Child Cruelty, Possession of Marijuana for sale, Possession of Concentrated Cannabis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.