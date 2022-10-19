Wasco Officials Approve “Start-Up” Police Department
The Wasco City Council has voted to approve the creation of a “start-up” police department.
The unanimous vote came at the city council meeting Tuesday evening where the council approved of a team consisting of a police chief, a lieutenant and a records administrator.
Councilmembers also approved nearly $600,000 to fund those three positions along with capital expenses and administrative overhead.
The city currently pays the Kern County Sheriff’s Office approximately $4.5 million a year for police services.
Start-up costs are projected to be around $5 million.
City officials hope to have the Wasco police force operational in approximately one year.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi