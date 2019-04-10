W.H. shakeup continues as Homeland Security’s acting deputy secretary resigns

WASHINGTON - MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. Vanity Fair Magazine reported that former FBI official W. Mark Felt claimed himself was ?Deep Throat,? the anonymous source who provided information to Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward?s famous Watergate investigation report that led to the former President Richard Nixon's resignation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Trump’s high-level overhaul of the Department of Homeland Security continued on Tuesday, with the announcement that DHS’ acting deputy secretary is resigning amid a reported historic surge in illegal immigrants and asylum seekers at the border.

Claire Grady was technically the next in line to replace Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned Sunday. But Trump chose Kevin McAleenan, the head of Customs and Border Protection, as acting secretary.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Nielsen said Grady had offered her resignation, writing that “her sound leadership and effective oversight have impacted every DHS office and employee and made us stronger as a Department.”

Nielsen added: “I am thankful for Claire’s expertise, dedication & friendship & am filled w gratitude for her exemplary service to DHS & to our country. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

On Monday, in another DHS shakeup, officials said Secret Service Director Randolph Alles was stepping down.

