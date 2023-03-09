KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Visa, Mastercard Pause Decision To Track Gun Shop Purchases

FILE - The Visa logo is seen on a credit card in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. Visa is pausing their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and 2nd Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa and Mastercard paused their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases.

The decision is, at the same time, also a defeat for gun control groups.

There had been hope that categorizing credit and debit card purchases would allow authorities to potentially see red flags — like significant ammunition purchases — before a mass shooting could happen.

