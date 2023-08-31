Veterans Plaza Unveiled at Bakersfield College

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy came home to the campus where he himself once studied before his meteoric rise in the political arena, to help unveil the new Veterans Plaza at Bakersfield College.

It contains monuments recognizing each of the sex branches of the military, recognizing the sacrifices made by all Kern County veterans, but especially those who attended or were staff members at the college.

McCarthy made remarks about living near the campus as a youth, and the importance of having a space where both veterans and non veterans can contemplate the quality of American life, thanks to those who have served our country in the past, are currently serving, or will serve in the future.

Jenny Frank is the Manager of Veteran Services at the Campus and herself, a Marine Corps veteran. She said the project was developed in about six months from conception to what we see today in the center of the campus.

She said this space will show veterans that they are included and not forgotten as they traverse the college grounds. It will help veterans returning home to move from military life to civilian life knowing they are appreciated.

The college regularly recognizes our military with other events throughout the year such as “VetFest” and the November Gala. Memorial Stadium was built in 1955 to honor those who fought and died in the two World Wars. Franks said the Plaza will provide a peaceful space for conversation, reflection, learning and peace.

