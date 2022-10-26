KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

US Vows Full Military Defense Of Allies Against North Korea

Share
US Vows Full Military Defense Of Allies Against North Korea

TOKYO (AP) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is warning North Korea against escalating its provocations. She says the United States will fully use its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense,” to defend its allies, Japan and South Korea. Sherman called North Korea’s repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Sherman made the comments in Tokyo ahead of a three-way meeting with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea.

Trending

1

Fatal Crash Near Tejon Outlets
2

DEA Casts Doubt On Kids Buying Fentanyl
3

The Aerospace Valley Air Show takes flight this weekend at Edwards Air Force Base ...
4

The Autumn Nights Festival at CALM is underway
5

The Kern County Crop Report for 2021 has been released....