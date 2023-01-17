US, Ukraine Top Military Chiefs Meet In Person For 1st Time

A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) – The top U.S. military officer has traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time.

The meeting underscores the growing ties between the two militaries and comes at a critical time as Russia’s war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, met for a couple of hours Tuesday with Ukraine’s chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, at an undisclosed location in southeastern Poland.

The leaders have talked frequently about the war and Ukraine’s military needs over the past year but had never met.