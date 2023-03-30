KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

US Revises Down Last Quarter’s Economic Growth To 2.6% Rate

Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy maintained its resilience from October through December despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said Thursday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter.

The rise in the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — for the October-December quarter was down from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September.

Exports and consumer spending were revised lower in the Thursday report. For all of 2022, the U.S. economy expanded 2.1%, down from a robust 5.9% in 2021.

Trending

1

Military Air Crews Getting Cancer At High Rates
2

Scammers Now Using A.I. To Fleece Victims
3

A Major Recall From Ford Motor Company
4

Governor Newsom announces plans to build "Tiny Homes" across the state ....
5

A Feared Chemical Spill Turns Out To Be Pancake Syrup