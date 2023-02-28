KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

US Marshals Computer System Hit By Ransomware Attack

WASHINGTON (AP) – There was a major breach of a U.S. Marshals Service computer system this month with ransomware.

Hackers stole sensitive and personally identifiable data about agency employees and targets of investigations.

An agency spokesman says the hacked system was disconnected from the network shortly after the breach and stolen data were discovered Feb. 17.

The Justice Department determined it was a major incident and opened an investigation as the Marshals work to tamp down any risks associated with the breach.

The incident was the latest example of cybercriminals targeting a government agency in a ransomware plot, a type of attack that has become the world’s most serious cybersecurity concern.

