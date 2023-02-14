KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

US Inflation Slows To 6.4%, But Price Pressures Re-Emerge

Share
US Inflation Slows To 6.4%, But Price Pressures Re-Emerge

WASHINGTON (AP) – The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowing.

At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to fuel price spikes well into this year.

Consumer prices rose 6.4% in January from 12 months earlier, down from 6.5% in December.

It was the seventh straight year-over-year slowdown and well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June.

On a monthly basis, though, consumer prices increased 0.5% from December to January, much higher than the 0.1% rise from November to December.

 

Trending

1

Elvis' Wife Sues Deceased Daughter
2

80's Porn Star Jailed For Multiple Rapes
3

Child On Dirt Bike Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Arvin
4

Tesla Driver Asleep On Freeway
5

Horrible Charges Of Rape And Assault Of A 10 Year Old