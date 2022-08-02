US House Speaker Pelosi Arrives In Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years. Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tension between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. China had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went ahead with the trip. The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call it off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.