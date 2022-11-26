KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

US FCC Bans Sales, Import Of Chinese Tech From Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

The 5-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

