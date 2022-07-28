KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo
Sebastian Gorka
3:00pm - 6:00pm

US Economy Shrank 0.9% Last Quarter

Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline in the gross domestic product – the broadest gauge of the economy – followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March.

Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

The report comes at a critical time.

Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time.

Related Content