KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

US Consumer Confidence Ticks Up In March

Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer confidence inched up in March after two straight monthly declines, even as persistent inflation, bank collapses and anxiety over a possible recession weighed on Americans.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 in March from 103.4 in February.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — inched down to 151.1 from 153 last month.

The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — rose in March to 73 from 70.4 in February.

Trending

1

Military Air Crews Getting Cancer At High Rates
2

Scammers Now Using A.I. To Fleece Victims
3

A Major Recall From Ford Motor Company
4

Court Says Uber and Lyft Drivers Are Contractors
5

Governor Newsom announces plans to build "Tiny Homes" across the state ....