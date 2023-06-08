KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Highest Since October 2021

Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level since October 2021, but the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that U.S. applications for jobless claims were 261,000 for the week ending June 3, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week’s 233,000.

Weekly jobless claims are considered representative of U.S. layoffs.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly variations, rose by 7,500 to 237,250.

Overall, 1.76 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended May 27.

Trending

1

Arkansas River Has Rapids Like The Kern
2

Parents Attend Church While Baby Dies In Hot Car
3

SUV vs. Pedestrian Leaves a Man Dead in Oildale
4

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease
5

Airline Passengers Weigh In Before Boarding Flights