US Appeals Court To Hear NCAA Case Over Pay For Athletes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The NCAA hopes a federal appeals court will block a lawsuit that seeks to treat athletes as employees who are paid for their time.

It is the latest test of amateurism in college sports.

The Division I athletes who filed the suit want hourly wages similar to those earned in work-study programs.

They say the nation’s colleges are violating fair labor practices by failing to pay them for the time they put into their sports.

Baylor University President Linda Livingston, chairperson of the NCAA’s Board of Governors, says the idea would have a “potentially catastrophic impact on college sports.”

