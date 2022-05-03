Update: Teenager Arrested, Victim Identified in Bakersfield Murder
A 14 year old teenager is in custody after a fatal shooting in northeast Bakersfield.
Police arrested the teen Monday in the 300 block of Truxtun Avenue.
The shooting occurred at Panorama Park on Panorama Drive and River Boulevard at approximately 11:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Authorities have identified Luis Mora, 39, as the victim who was killed. Another shooting victim is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
-Jeff Lemucchi