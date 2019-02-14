Universal Orlando Has A Butt-Naked Troll That Farts “Glitter” At Guests

Universal Studios Orlando has a new character in one of its theme parks with a very particular set of skills.

Guy Diamond, a troll from the “Trolls” animated movie, has a well-defined bare bottom that not only farts at guests, but fires off glitter when it does.

Guy Diamond recently joined trolls Branch and Poppy, who have been doing meet-and-greets at the theme park for some time now, Attractions Magazine reported.

Branch and Poppy, for the record, are fully clothed.