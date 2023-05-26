KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Unexploded WWII Bomb Forces Evacuation Of 2,500 Residents In Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A large unexploded bomb from World War II has been discovered in the Polish city of Wroclaw, forcing the evacuation of 2,500 residents while it is removed.

The bomb weighing 250 kilograms (550 pounds) was found near a railway overpass in the city in southwestern Poland during construction work.

The city organized buses to take the evacuated residents to a safe area during the removal work on Friday.

Train traffic has also halted. During World War II, Wroclaw was the German city of Breslau.

It saw heavy fighting and widespread destruction, coming under heavy Soviet bombardment.

The city became part of Poland when borders were redrawn after the war, with the defeated Germany forced to give up territory.

