Ukrainian Refugees at U.S. Border
Tens of thousands of people have crossed the Mexican border into the California in the last month, but they are not Mexican Nationals.
Homeland Security says more than 20 thousand refugees from the Ukraine have entered the United States at San Ysidro, California since March 11th, and hundreds more are waiting to be processed. They were flown into Mexico as nations around the world try to help draw down the population inside Ukraine in the wake of the Ukrainian war with Russia.
The U.S. has responded by posting more Border and Customs officials at the South California Border to process those seeking political asylum.