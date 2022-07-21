U.S. Representatives Arrested In Abortion Protest
17 members of congress were part of a group arrested outside the Supreme Court yesterday for their part in an abortion rights protest. In all, 35 people were taken into custody and charged with blocking a street near the capitol building.
Capitol police issued three warnings before they moved in and arrested the group participating in what one representative called peaceful civic disobedience.
At this moment it does not appear that any of those arrested were from California.
-Tony Lee