U.S. Prosecutors Ask For 25 More Years In Prison For R. Kelly

CHICAGO (AP) – Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago.

That recommendation in a late Thursday court filing would add to the 30 years another federal judge imposed previously in a New York case.

The 56-year-old wouldn’t be eligible for release until he was around 100 if the judge agrees both to that sentence and another government request that Kelly begin serving his Chicago sentence only after his New York sentence.

Kelly’s sentencing is next week.

His lawyers say any punishment extending his imprisonment beyond 30 years would amount to a life sentence.

They want a sentence of around 10 years that would be served simultaneously with the New York sentence.