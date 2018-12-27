U.S. FDA approves children’s vaccine by Sanofi

Teens in the waiting area of hospital admissions wearing masks. Masks mandated for H1N1 for infection control in the hospital. One is using hand sanitizer.Need more medical imagery Check out my

New vaccine protects children against six diseases.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sanofi’s new pediatric vaccine immunizing children against six diseases, the French pharmaceutical lab said on Wednesday.

Sanofi developed the new vaccine, dubbed Vaxelis, in partnership with Merck.

Vaxelis is designed for children aged 6 weeks to 4 years old and is designed to keep them from contracting diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and invasive disease due to haemophilus influenza type B.

CLICK HERE to read original/full story from nbcnews.com