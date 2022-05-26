U.K. Fines Mast Dissidents
Brussels, Belgium
During the height of the Covid 19 Pandemic, we saw countless numbers of people who refusing to follow CDC protocol regarding face masks…and the same was true in Europe… but Britain did something about it.
If you want people to do something, it has been proven that hitting them in their pocketbooks is the fastest way to get compliance. Here in the U.S., wearing masks was not much more than a suggestion because there were no legal penalties attached to those who refused to comply. But in Britain, Even as the pandemic subsides and fades from the news, Penalties are being exacted on those who break ranks with mandates.
Four thousand Brits were fined an average of $250 each for refusing to wear face masks on public transit between February, 2021 and January, 2022. And another 7,283 people were banned from using public transport during the same time.
– Tony Lee