KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Two Students Dead In Iowa School Shooting

Share
Two Students Dead In Iowa School Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Police say two students were killed and a teacher was seriously injured in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district.

The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, located in a business park, just before 1 p.m.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took three suspects into custody.

A police spokesman said the shooting was “definitely targeted.”

Trending

1

Kern Valley Inmate Dead at Hands of Other Inmates
2

Fatal Shooting on Wible Road
3

One dead ...three injured ..in roll-over crash near Arvin...
4

Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick announces retirement from NASCAR
5

Six People Dead After Shooting North of Kern County